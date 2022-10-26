Gonzalez elected free agency Monday.
Gonzalez was one of several veteran minor-leaguers who chose to head to the open market after the Yankees' season came to an end Sunday, when New York lost to Houston in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The Yankees outrighted Gonzalez off their 40-man roster after the 30-year-old made one appearance for the big club. He covered 23 innings in total in the majors in 2022 across stops with the Yankees, Twins and Brewers, pitching to a 5.87 ERA and 1.52 WHIP.
