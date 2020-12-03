Gonzalez was non-tendered by the Rockies on Wednesday.
The right-hander made six appearances (four starts) for the Rockies on 2020 and had a 6.86 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB over 19.2 innings. Gonzalez had a 3.89 ERA as a rookie in 2015 with Texas, but he's been unable to replicate those results over the past few years.
