Gonzalez was non-tendered by the Rockies on Wednesday.

The right-hander made six appearances (four starts) for the Rockies on 2020 and had a 6.86 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB over 19.2 innings. Gonzalez had a 3.89 ERA as a rookie in 2015 with Texas, but he's been unable to replicate those results over the past few years.

More News