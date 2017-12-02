Chi Chi Gonzalez: Non-tendered by Rangers
The Rangers declined to tender Gonzalez (elbow) a contract for 2018.
Gonzalez was hoping PRP treatments and rest and rehab would cure his UCL injury, but they did not, and he ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery in the summer. While the right-hander had pedigree and a name as a prospect, he averaged just 4.3 K/9 in 17 total big-league appearances before hitting the shelf.
