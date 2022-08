Gonzalez opted out of his contract and became a free agent Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gonzalez joined the Tigers on a minor-league deal in late July but will part ways with the club after spending a month in the organization. He posted a 5.48 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 21.1 innings over five appearances (four starts) at Triple-A Toledo prior to opting out of his contract.