Bassitt will decline the $19.65 million qualifying offer that was extended by the Mets on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The veteran right-hander recently declined his portion of the $19 million mutual option for 2023, so it's hardly a surprise he also won't accept the qualifying offer. Bassitt will look for a mult-year deal in free agency after he finished last season with a 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 167:49 K:BB across 181.2 innings. The qualifying offer could affect his market since whichever team signs him will now need to give up a draft pick as compensation.