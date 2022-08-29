The Diamondbacks released Devenski on Sunday.
Devenski is now free to seek employment elsewhere after the Diamondbacks cast him off the 40-man roster Thursday before cutting him loose once he cleared waivers. After receiving a call-up from Triple-A Reno on July 26, the veteran reliever produced a 7.59 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 10.2 innings, so he may not have an active market for his services.
