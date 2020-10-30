Devenski (elbow) elected free agency Friday rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Devenski battled arm troubles throughout the season and eventually underwent surgery to removed a bone spur from his right elbow. He threw just 3.2 innings and allowed six runs. After breaking out with a 2.38 ERA in his first two seasons in the league, he now owns a 4.88 ERA in his last three. A pitcher with mediocre recent numbers and recent elbow surgery is unlikely to be too popular on the open market.