Flexen signed a contract with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization on Saturday, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

Flexan was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, and he'll now move his career overseas rather than sticking around in the minors. The 25-year-old struggled during his major-league stints over the past three seasons, posting an 8.07 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 49:54 K:BB across 68 innings.