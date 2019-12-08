Chris Flexen: Heading to Korea
Flexen signed a contract with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization on Saturday, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.
Flexan was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, and he'll now move his career overseas rather than sticking around in the minors. The 25-year-old struggled during his major-league stints over the past three seasons, posting an 8.07 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 49:54 K:BB across 68 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: Pham, Renfroe swapped
From the deal that saw Tommy Pham and Hunter Renfroe change hands to the renewed sleeper appeal...
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...