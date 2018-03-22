Play

Heisey was released by the Twins on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Heisey never stood much of a chance to crack the active roster, and his .444 OPS in 36 spring plate appearances affirmed that notion. He has a wealth of big-league experience that could prove to be helpful in a minor-league deal, but his career numbers in the big leagues are nothing to get excited about.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories