Chris Heisey: Cut loose by Minnesota
Heisey was released by the Twins on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Heisey never stood much of a chance to crack the active roster, and his .444 OPS in 36 spring plate appearances affirmed that notion. He has a wealth of big-league experience that could prove to be helpful in a minor-league deal, but his career numbers in the big leagues are nothing to get excited about.
More News
-
Twins' Chris Heisey: Joins Twins on minors deal•
-
Chris Heisey: Released by Nats•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Runs bases Thursday•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Groin injury results in DL trip•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Tweaks groin on triple•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Picks up another start in left field•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...