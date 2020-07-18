Herrmann exercised his opt-out clause and became a free agent Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Herrmann's minor-league deal gave him the right to opt out if he wasn't on the club's big-league roster. Herrmann was sent to the Rays' alternate camp site in early July, and there didn't seem to be much reason to believe he'd get big-league opportunities any time soon. As a 32-year-old with a career .205/.282/.344 slash line, Herrmann is unlikely to be in high demand on the open market.