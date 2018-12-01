Chris Herrmann: Let go by Houston
Herrmann wasn't tendered a contract for the 2019 season by the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Herrmann will hit the open market after being claimed off waivers by the Astros at the beginning of November. He hit .237 with two homers and seven RBI over 36 games with the Mariners in 2018.
