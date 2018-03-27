The Diamondbacks released Herrmann on Monday, MLB.com reports.

After they were unable to find a trade partner for Herrmann and no teams put in a waiver claim, the Diamondbacks elected to cut ties with the veteran catcher, who was designated for assignment Sunday. Rather than electing to remain in the organization and report to Triple-A Reno, Herrmann will likely try his luck elsewhere, though he'll presumably have to settle for a minor-league deal no matter where he lands. Herrmann offers some power and can play the corner outfield and first base in addition to behind the plate, but he isn't regarded as anything more than an average defender at any position and hit just .181/.273/.345 across 256 plate appearances with Arizona a season ago.