Chris Herrmann: Released by Oakland
Herrmann was released by the Athletics on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Herrmann entered camp as the A's presumed starter behind the plate, but March knee surgery delayed his debut until early July. He never really got established after that, playing just 30 games while posting a poor .202/.280/.274 slash line. The 31-year-old unsurprisingly went unclaimed on waivers and will likely be stuck waiting until the offseason to find his next job.
