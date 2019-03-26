Nunn was released by the Rangers on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Nunn will look to latch on elsewhere after failing to carve out a role for himself with the Rangers. The 28-year-old pitched in the independent American Association last season after getting cut loose by the Astros, posting a 3.05 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 59 innings (11 starts) for the St. Paul Saints.