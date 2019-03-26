Chris Nunn: Cut loose by Rangers
Nunn was released by the Rangers on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Nunn will look to latch on elsewhere after failing to carve out a role for himself with the Rangers. The 28-year-old pitched in the independent American Association last season after getting cut loose by the Astros, posting a 3.05 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 59 innings (11 starts) for the St. Paul Saints.
