Chris Owings: Heads to free agency
Owings was not tendered a contract for the 2019 season.
Owings made $3.4 million during this past season and likely could've remained within the organization for a similar price after a widely disappointing campaign, but the Diamondbacks elected to cut the outfielder loose. Across 106 games in 2018, he slashed just .206/.272/.302 with four home runs, 22 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Due to his versatility around the diamond, Owings should be able to find a new home with a club that lacks depth.
