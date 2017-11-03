Stewart will not return to the Pirates after the club elected to decline their $1.5 million option for the 2018 season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Stewart played in 51 games for Pittsburgh in 2017, but hit just .183/.241/.221 with no home runs and four BRI. He will look to latch on with another organization this winter, although it's unlikely that he will make much of an impact within the fantasy radar.