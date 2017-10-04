Play

Volstad was outrighted by the White Sox on Wednesday.

With Volstad's removal from the 40-man roster, he will become a minor-league free agent following six appearances with Chicago this season. During that time, he accumulated a 4.66 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, and posted a 10:5 K:BB in 19.1 innings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast