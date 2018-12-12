Christian Bethancourt: Signs to play in South Korea
Bethancourt has signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the NC Dinos to play in South Korea in 2019, the Yonhap News Agency reports.
Bethancourt spent all of last season at Triple-A Colorado Springs where he hit .297 with 20 home runs and a .834 OPS. At age 27, it's possible he could return to MLB if he's successful overseas.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Bethancourt: Returns to Cactus League action•
-
Brewers' Christian Bethancourt: Exits after HBP•
-
Brewers' Christian Bethancourt: Inks minor-league deal with Brewers•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Under consideration for September call-up•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Will work as pitcher in minors•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Outrighted to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst