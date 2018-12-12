Bethancourt has signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the NC Dinos to play in South Korea in 2019, the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Bethancourt spent all of last season at Triple-A Colorado Springs where he hit .297 with 20 home runs and a .834 OPS. At age 27, it's possible he could return to MLB if he's successful overseas.

More News
Our Latest Stories