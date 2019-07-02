Christian Friedrich: Inks deal with Korean club
Friedrich signed a contract with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2016 and has been out of affiliated ball entirely since 2017. Before inking a new deal with the Korean club, Friedrich appeared with the New Britain Bees of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. He'll look to impress overseas with the hope of earning renewed interest from MLB organizations next winter.
