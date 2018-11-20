Christian Villanueva: Sold to Hanshin Tigers
Villanueva (finger) was sold to the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Villanueva got off to a hot start with the Padres in 2018, but finished the season with a .236/.299/.450 line across 110 games -- his season was cut short in August due to a broken finger. With prospect Fernando Tatis waiting in the wings, the Padres opted to see Villanueva to the Japanese club.
