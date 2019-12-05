Christian Villanueva: Staying in Japan
Villanueva signed with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters on Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The 28-year-old was sold to the Yomiuri Giants prior to the 2019 season, and he will remain in Japan in 2020 after signing with the Nippon-Ham Fighters. Villanueva performed well in his last major-league action, hitting .236/.299/.450 with 20 home runs and 46 RBI over 110 games in 2018 before a broken finger cut his season short.
