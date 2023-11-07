Robinson elected free agency Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Robinson holds a career .136 batting average and .407 OPS in 60 total major-league plate appearances, but he put up a respectable .806 OPS with 13 homers and 74 RBI across 101 games this past season with the Reds' Triple-A affiliate in Louisville. The 28-year-old should draw some interest from teams seeking organizational depth at the catcher position.