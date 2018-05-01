Buchholz was released by the Royals on Tuesday, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Buchholz pitched well during his time in the organization, allowing just two runs in 16 innings pitched between Double-A and Triple-A. He struggled a bit with command however, walking seven and uncorking two wild pitches in that span. Since the Royals already have five viable big-league starters, the team decided to simply cut ties with the veteran right-hander. His decent performance to start the season may help his case to get a big-league deal, though a minor-league contract seems like a more likely scenario since the season is already a month old.