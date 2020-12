Holmes (forearm) was non-tendered by the Pirates on Wednesday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

He ended the year on the shelf with a strained right forearm and never had much success in the majors, logging a 6.84 ERA in 2018 and a 5.58 ERA in 2019. Considering Holmes never returned to the mound, he may end up needing surgery on his elbow.