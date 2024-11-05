Kershaw (toe) became a free agent after declining his player option Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw has publicly stated that he intends to pitch for the Dodgers next season, but he'll officially become a free agent while the two sides work toward a new contract. He made seven starts for LA during the 2024 campaign, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 30.0 innings before his season was ended due to bone spurs in his left big toe.