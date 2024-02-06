Kershaw (shoulder) re-signing with the Dodgers is considered increasingly likely, Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post report.

Sherman notes that the two sides could be waiting until Thursday to finalize a contract, as that's the first day the Dodgers would be able to place Kershaw on the 60-day injured list, thereby not taking up a spot on the 40-man roster. Kershaw underwent surgery in November to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder and is not expected to be game-ready until sometime after the All-Star break. The future Hall of Famer will turn 36 next month.