Frazier was released from his minor-league contract by the Rangers on Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Frazier didn't make the Opening Day roster after signing on as a non-roster invite in the winter, and the outfielder was slashing .250/.350/.442 with Triple-A Round Rock before his release. Frazier is now free to sign with another club, but the 28-year-old will all but assuredly be looking at another minor-league contract with whatever team he lands with.