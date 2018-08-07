Robinson has been serving as a professional scout in the Marlins organization this season, effectively spelling an end to his playing career, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Robinson, who last appeared in the majors in 2016, spent the 2017 campaign exclusively at Triple-A Syracuse in the Nationals organization, batting .242/.315/.424 in 495 plate appearances. Since the 33-year-old likely would have been destined for another year in the minors had he signed with a team this winter, he decided to transition to his post-playing career. Robinson appeared in parts of four seasons in the big leagues with the Royals, Dodgers and Nationals, hitting .257 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI in 243 games.