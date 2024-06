The Rockies released Montes on Tuesday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Montes has spent all season at Triple-A Albuquerque after failing to make the Rockies' roster out of spring training. Through 297 plate appearances, he's slashed an impressive .335/.414/.551 with nine homers and 47 RBI. The 27-year-old infielder managed just a .560 OPS in 18 games during his stint with Colorado last season, though his Triple-A resume will likely be enough to earn him another opportunity elsewhere.