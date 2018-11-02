Cody Allen: Fails to receive qualifying offer

Allen did not receive a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Indians before Friday's deadline, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Allen will officially hit the free-agent market after spending the past eight years in Cleveland's organization. During the 2018 season, Allen appeared in 70 games and collected 27 saves out of 32 opportunities, but logged a career-worst 4.70 ERA and 4.4 BB/9. The soon-to-be 30-year-old still did a solid job for the Indians, but a slight dip in velocity -- from 94.3 mph in 2017 to 93.5 this season -- combined with a greater propensity for giving up the long ball (1.5 HR/9) prohibited him from being the All-Star closer that we've been accustomed to seeing.