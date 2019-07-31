Allen was released by the Twins on Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Allen signed with the Twins on a minor-league deal June 22 and returns to free agency after five weeks with the organization. The 30-year-old had a 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB with Triple-A Rochester, but he gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits during his final outing. Allen began the season as the Angels closer but is now once again looking for a new team.

