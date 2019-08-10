Allen has been working on improving his velocity, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 30-year-old reliever is training at The Ranch in Tampa Bay -- the same place where starting pitchers Justin Verlander, Jake Odorizzi and Kyle Gibson have had success working out. It has been rumored that Allen is showing improvements. The veteran owns a career 3.14 ERA and 11.51 K/9 that make him a potential target to teams looking for a right-handed bullpen arm with playoff experience.

More News
Our Latest Stories