Buckel was named an organizational pitching coach for the Mariners on Wednesday, effectively ending his playing career, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The former top-prospect is hanging up his cleats after eight seasons in the minors, though he's sticking around the game as a coach. As skilled as Buckel was, the 25-year-old saw his career derailed by control issues, issuing 234 free passes in 393 career innings while failing to make it past Double-A. He last played for the Angels in 2017, compiling a 4.79 ERA and 13:21 K:BB across 20.2 innings with Double-A Mobile.