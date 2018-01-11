Cody Buckel: Transitions to coaching
Buckel was named an organizational pitching coach for the Mariners on Wednesday, effectively ending his playing career, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The former top-prospect is hanging up his cleats after eight seasons in the minors, though he's sticking around the game as a coach. As skilled as Buckel was, the 25-year-old saw his career derailed by control issues, issuing 234 free passes in 393 career innings while failing to make it past Double-A. He last played for the Angels in 2017, compiling a 4.79 ERA and 13:21 K:BB across 20.2 innings with Double-A Mobile.
