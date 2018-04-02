Dickson was released by the Pirates on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Dickson, who is set to turn 26 at the end of April, spent all of the 2017 season with Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a combined 5.23 ERA and 65:48 K:BB across 72.1 innings. He'll look to find a minor-league deal elsewhere.