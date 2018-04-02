Cody Dickson: Cut by Pirates
Dickson was released by the Pirates on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Dickson, who is set to turn 26 at the end of April, spent all of the 2017 season with Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a combined 5.23 ERA and 65:48 K:BB across 72.1 innings. He'll look to find a minor-league deal elsewhere.
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.