Cody Poteet: Elects free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poteet elected to become a free agent Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Poteet has decided to hit the free-agent market rather than accepting the Orioles' outright assignment. The 31-year-old has missed much of the season with a shoulder injury but recently turned in two scoreless outings at Triple-A Norfolk.
