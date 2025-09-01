default-cbs-image
Poteet elected to become a free agent Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Poteet has decided to hit the free-agent market rather than accepting the Orioles' outright assignment. The 31-year-old has missed much of the season with a shoulder injury but recently turned in two scoreless outings at Triple-A Norfolk.

