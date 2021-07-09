Hamels will throw for interested teams July 16, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Hamels has had a long and successful career, posting a 3.43 ERA over 15 seasons at the highest level. Exactly what remains in the tank for the 37-year-old lefty is unclear, as he dealt with a shoulder issue for most of last season and wound up making just a single appearance before being shut down again in September. While health concerns have prevented him from finding a team up to this point, it's worth remembering that he was far from falling off a cliff prior to last year, as he posted ERAs of 3.78 and 3.81 in 2018 and 2019. He can fall a fair bit from that level and still be a serviceable backend starter.