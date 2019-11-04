Hamels will not receive a qualifying offer from the Cubs and will head into free agency without a draft-pick penalty attached to him, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Hamels hasn't been an ace for several years but remained a useful arm last season, posting a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts. The Cubs didn't want to keep him around for $17.8 million next season, but he could still earn himself a decent deal despite the fact that he'll turn 36 in last December.