Cole Wilcox: Going to Georgia

Wilcox announced on his personal Twitter account that he will be withdrawing from the draft and fulfilling his commitment to play for the University of Georgia.

Kiley McDaniel of FanGraphs reports that Wilcox was asking for at least a $3 million signing bonus, and while many evaluators think he would have warranted such a bonus, there is only so much money to go around, and the teams with that kind of cash chose other players on day one of the draft. Wilcox has a chance to be a top five pick in 2021.