Rea signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday and received an invite to major-league spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Rea spent last season in Japan with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, where he recorded a 3.96 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP through 100 frames. He will now likely begin 2023 in Triple-A Nashville, where he found success in 2021 to the tune of a 2.27 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 35.2 innings.