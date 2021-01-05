The Cubs released Rea on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Rea previously signed a one-year, $702,500 deal with the Cubs in December to avoid arbitration, but he asked the team to terminate his contract just weeks later so that he could pursue opportunities in Japan, according to Bastian. The 30-year-old right-hander should get a decent pay raise if he heads to Japan, where he'll also likely get the opportunity to serve as a frontline starter in Nippon Professional Baseball. Rea worked as a swingman for the Cubs in 2020, making nine appearances (two starts) and finishing with a 5.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and a 10:2 K:BB over 14 innings.