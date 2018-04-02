Colin Walsh: Released by Angels
Walsh was released by the Angels on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Walsh was competing for a bench spot with the Angels this spring. He failed to win a job, and the team elected to release him rather than keep him in Triple-A as depth. The 28-year-old utility man had an unsuccessful 38-game stint for the Brewers in 2016, hitting just .085. He hit .256/.413/.435 in 102 games split between Double-A and Triple-A in the Diamondbacks' and Astros' systems last year, which ought to be enough to earn him another minor-league contract but isn't enough to make him a threat for much major-league playing time.
More News
-
Angels' Colin Walsh: Heads to minor-league camp•
-
Angels' Colin Walsh: Competing for roster spot•
-
Angels' Colin Walsh: Inks minor-league deal with Angels•
-
Diamondbacks' Colin Walsh: Joins Diamondbacks on minors deal•
-
Braves' Colin Walsh: Heads to Atlanta on minor league deal•
-
Athletics' Colin Walsh: Claimed Saturday by A's•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.