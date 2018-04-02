Walsh was released by the Angels on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Walsh was competing for a bench spot with the Angels this spring. He failed to win a job, and the team elected to release him rather than keep him in Triple-A as depth. The 28-year-old utility man had an unsuccessful 38-game stint for the Brewers in 2016, hitting just .085. He hit .256/.413/.435 in 102 games split between Double-A and Triple-A in the Diamondbacks' and Astros' systems last year, which ought to be enough to earn him another minor-league contract but isn't enough to make him a threat for much major-league playing time.