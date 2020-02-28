Play

Collin McHugh: Set to begin throwing

McHugh was cleared to start a throwing program Friday, jonJon Heyman of MLB Network

McHugh underwent a tenex procedure to his right elbow after missing the final month of the regular season with Houston, and he finished the year with a 4.70 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 74.2 innings. The 32-year-old remains a free agent and figures to garner sizable interest from teams if he can illustrate he's healthy.

