Collin McHugh: Set to begin throwing
McHugh was cleared to start a throwing program Friday, jonJon Heyman of MLB Network
McHugh underwent a tenex procedure to his right elbow after missing the final month of the regular season with Houston, and he finished the year with a 4.70 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 74.2 innings. The 32-year-old remains a free agent and figures to garner sizable interest from teams if he can illustrate he's healthy.
