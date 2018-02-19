The Dodgers released Hynes on Friday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Hynes, who logged 61.1 innings in the Dodgers organization last season between the Double-A and Triple-A level, had re-signed with the team on a minor-league pact in November. The lefty's release as spring training gets underway suggests that he may be pursuing an opportunity elsewhere in affiliated ball or overseas, though no signing has been announced. Hynes last appeared in the majors in 2015 with the Blue Jays, pitching out of the bullpen for five games.