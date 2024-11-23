The Guardians non-tendered Gillispie on Friday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Gillispie was dropped from the Guardians' 40-man roster Tuesday, and he'll now enter the open market after not receiving a contract offer from Cleveland ahead of Friday's deadline. The right-hander logged a 4.05 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 113.1 innings in the minors last season.