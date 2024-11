Baltimore offered Burnes a $21.05 million qualifying offer Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles will receive draft pick compensation if Burnes, who will likely decline the qualifying offer, signs with another team. Burnes was traded to Baltimore in February after spending the previous seven years in the Brewers' organization. He finished the 2024 regular season with a 15-9 record over 32 starts with a 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 181:48 K:BB across 194.1 innings.