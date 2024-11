Burnes rejected the Orioles' $21.05 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

This was simply a formality, as Burnes is set to cash in on a big long-term deal this offseason. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Dodgers and Orioles are the front runners to land Burnes, so he'll surely be on a team that projects to win a lot of games with a quality defense behind him.