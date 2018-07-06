Sandberg retired from professional baseball and is pursuing college football, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sandberg was drafted back in 2013 by the Phillies in the third round out of Manatee High School, where he also played quarterback. The 23-year-old has received football scholarships from both UCF and Auburn. The outfielder never made it above Double-A in six minor-league seasons, ending his professional career with a .243/.289/.348 line overall.

