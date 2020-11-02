Kluber (shoulder) was cleared to resume a throwing program Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Kluber threw a single inning for the Rangers this season before being shut down with a strained right shoulder. He's expected to resume mound work in December. This season was his second straight to be ruined by injury, as he made just seven generally poor starts in 2019 while battling a broken arm and a tight oblique. Those injuries add plenty of risk to the veteran righty's profile heading into his age-35 season, so he'll likely see considerably less interest than a pitcher with a career 3.16 ERA over a decade worth of work would normally receive.
More News
-
Corey Kluber: Headed to open market•
-
Rangers' Corey Kluber: Officially out for season•
-
Rangers' Corey Kluber: Placed on 45-day injured list•
-
Rangers' Corey Kluber: Shut down for at least four weeks•
-
Rangers' Corey Kluber: Leaves with shoulder tightness•
-
Rangers' Corey Kluber: Removed after first inning•