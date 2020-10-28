The Rangers don't intend to exercise Kluber's (shoulder) $18 million team option for 2021, making him a free agent, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Kluber will receive a $1 million buyout as he heads to the open market. After missing nearly all of his final season in Cleveland in 2019 with a broken arm and an oblique injury, Kluber was dealt to Texas last December with the expectation that he would solidify the top of the Rangers' rotation. Instead, he endured another injury-ruined season, as he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain in late July after what ended up being his only appearance of 2020. Since he avoided shoulder surgery, the 34-year-old should be fully healthy in advance of spring training, but he'll likely have to settle for a low-cost, prove-it deal this winter on the heels of back-to-back lost years.