Kluber (shoulder) is expected to throw for teams in early January, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Kluber's 2020 campaign lasted all of one inning before he was shut down with a torn shoulder, meaning he's now made just eight starts over the last two years. Given his age (34) and recent injury history, there's a good chance he winds up stuck looking for a one-year, prove-it deal despite the fact that he's a two-time Cy Young Award winner. Kluber posted an ERA below 3.00 in each of his last two full seasons, meaning he still has plenty of upside, but given his age, it would hardly be a surprise if he never returned to his former glory.
